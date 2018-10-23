Two strong-arm robberies and one attempt were reported Monday night on Capitol Hill. The attempt was near the Supreme Court. (iStock/iStock)

Proximity to the Supreme Court building, symbol of equal justice and the rule of law, apparently did not prevent a group of youths from trying a robbery Monday night about a block away.

D.C. police reported that as many as 10 youths tried to carry out a strong-arm robbery in the 100 block of Third Street NE. The address is one block from the back of the majestic stone structure housing the high court. The back of the court is on the 100 block of Second Street.

The attempt occurred about 8:15 p.m. police said. They said the youths appeared to be about 16 years old. Further details were not immediately available.

In addition to the attempt, police reported two actual strong-arm robberies Monday night in the Capitol Hill area.

One occurred about 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of E Street SE.

Two robbers were described to police. One was said to be a black female in her late teens. She wore a black headwrap, black blazer and white striped pants, police said.

The other was described as black, male, in a black shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

The site is about a block north of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, and near Watkins Elementary School.It is just within the eastern boundary of the Capitol Hill historic district.

The other was a strong-arm robbery about 9:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Eighth Street SE. The address is near Eastern Market, and the Eastern Market Metro station.

Police got a description of a female robber, wearing all dark clothing.

It could not be learned immediately whether any connection occurred between any or all of the three incidents.