Two security guards shot at a man Monday night at an apartment complex in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to a D.C. police department spokesman.

About two hours after the shooting, a man walked into a hospital with a graze wound. Police said they are trying to determine if that man was the person involved in the shooting by the guards.

The incident occurred about 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Barnaby Street SE. Police did not say why the guards decided to shoot. The guards were put on administrative leave; the investigation is being led by D.C. police.

The guards are known as Special Police Officers, who are licensed by the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, in conjunction with police. Some special police officers are licensed to carry firearms and make arrests limited to the geographic area to which they are assigned.

A spokesman for the department had no information on Tuesday about where the guards were assigned or which company employed them. A police report on the incident contains scant information and does not identify the apparent victim.

