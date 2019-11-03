A motorist and passenger were transported to the hospital early Sunday after their sedan was struck by a charter bus, police said.

The District police’s Major Crash Investigations Unit responded to the crash at New York Avenue and 9th Street Northeast ramp at 1:06 a.m. Sunday.

The driver and passenger’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said, and the driver and the bus passengers did not suffer any injuries. No charges had been filed or arrests made.

A police spokesperson said no further information was available.

