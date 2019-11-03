By Laura Meckler closeLaura MecklerReporter covering national education policy and trends, and the Education DepartmentEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 3, 2019 at 6:06 PM ESTA motorist and passenger were transported to the hospital early Sunday after their sedan was struck by a charter bus, police said.The District police’s Major Crash Investigations Unit responded to the crash at New York Avenue and 9th Street Northeast ramp at 1:06 a.m. Sunday.The driver and passenger’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said, and the driver and the bus passengers did not suffer any injuries. No charges had been filed or arrests made.A police spokesperson said no further information was available.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy