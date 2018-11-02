Authorities in Loudoun and Montgomery counties are investigating two separate sexual assaults.

In Loudoun County, a girl told officials she was sexually assaulted Oct. 19 as she walked on the grounds of Stone Bridge High School toward Claiborne Parkway in Ashburn.

The girl said sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., she was approached by three teen boys, whom she did not know. Officials said they “grabbed her, pulled at her clothing and touched her inappropriately.” The incident was reported to law enforcement officials on Oct. 29, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials had broad descriptions of the attackers, who were described as being between 16 and 19 years old. One of the attackers is black, and two others are Hispanic.

In Montgomery County, a woman said she was sexually assaulted around 6:10 a.m. Thursday in Rockville.

Police said she was walking on the sidewalk on Shady Grove Road between Key West Avenue and Blackwell Road when a black man with a thin build and wearing dark clothing came up from behind her. He pushed her to a grassy area along the road and “began to sexually assault her,” police said in a statement.

She yelled for help and a passerby heard her, ran to help her, and the man fled the area.

Anyone with information in the Montgomery County case is asked to call 240-773-5400. Those with information in the Loudoun County case should call 703-777-1021.