By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJanuary 18, 2020 at 8:05 PM ESTTwo people were rescued with life-threatening injuries Saturday evening from a house that caught fire in Prince George’s County, authorities said.The fire broke out in the 6400 block of Inlet Street in the New Carollton area of the county, the fire department said.A firefighter was sent to a hospital for evaluation, the department said.Six adults were displaced, officials said.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newscomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy