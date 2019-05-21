Two people were seriously wounded Tuesday night in an apparent stabbing in the Rosslyn area of Arlington, the Arlington police said. A third person was also wounded, they said.

They said a stabbing was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lee Highway. The site is near the Virginia end of the Key Bridge.

Police said one person had been taken into custody in the incident.

No names were available, and there was no immediate information about what led to the stabbings.

