Two sheriff’s deputies shot on Christmas Eve while responding to a domestic dispute in Loudoun County are in stable condition, officials said.

Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the deputies — one of whom was shot in the leg, and the other in an arm and in both legs — remain hospitalized on Christmas Day, with hope of being released from the hospital on Monday or soon after.

The two deputies were called to a house in the 46000 block of Hollow Mountain Place in Sterling just after 4 p.m. Sunday because of an argument between Douglas V. Johnson Jr., 39, and his 19-year-old daughter.

Sheriff Mike Chapman said the deputies spent more than an hour trying to defuse the tension. But then Johnson went upstairs, and when the deputies followed him and told him they would take him into custody, he reached as if to grab a gun.

One deputy used a stun gun to try to subdue Johnson, and the other tried to tackle him, Chapman said. Johnson still managed to shoot the two officers.

Johnson was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder.