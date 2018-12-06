Two men were shot and wounded Thursday night at a prominent and busy intersection in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The victims were found near Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X avenues, a corner surrounded by a commercial strip of store fronts, a nearby gas station, and a park, about 8:45 p.m., said Officer Hugh Carew, a spokesman.

One victim was found conscious and breathing, while the second man’s condition was not immediately known, Carew said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. Police released no information about any potential attacker or what prompted the gunfire.