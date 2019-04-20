Two people were shot Saturday at a church in Frederick County, Md., where a funeral was being held, authorities said. The funeral was apparently for a man fatally shot earlier this month in Prince George’s County.

The victims suffered wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, the county sheriff’s office said.

The gunfire was reported about 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Chapel UMC in the 5600 block of Ballenger Creek Pike, the sheriff’s office said. It apparently erupted outside the church, in a parking area.

A funeral was scheduled at 2 p.m. at the church for Trevor Allan Frazier, 24, according to the website of the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, of Frederick. A viewing was to be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Frazier, who lived in Frederick, was shot about 12:15 a..m. April 7 in Capitol Heights , according to the Prince George’s police. A second man was fatally wounded in that incident, the police said.

According to the sheriff’[s office, investigators did not think the shooting was a random attack.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said it was thought “that the shooting occurred after an altercation between individuals at the service.”

The assailant apparently fled before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The pastor of the church could not be reached immediately.

