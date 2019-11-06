Authorities obtained a description of a vehicle that left the shooting scene, and as they were investigating the scene, the sheriff’s office said, a vehicle similar to the one described was involved in a crash in the Midland, Va., area of the county, at Ritchie and Elk Run roads.

AD

The sheriff’s office said it was thought that a suspect in the Walmart shooting, was in a car along with three other people.

AD

After the crash, the sheriff’s office said, they fled on foot from the scene.

As of early Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said four people had been taken into custody. The last two were picked up about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

AD