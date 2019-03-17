A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday in Prince George’s County.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the double shooting, which occurred inside a house in the 9200 block of Alcona Street in Lanham around 3 a.m., Cpl. Kyndle Johnson said.

Johnson said that police found two victims inside the house. The man had died, and the woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Police are seeking information to identify a shooter. They have not named the man who died.