A man fatally wounded in the District on Thursday night was attacked near a police station.

Yusuf Turner, 33, was found inside a business in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue NW after an assault was reported there, police said. He died at a hospital Friday.

The 3500 block of Georgia is about two blocks from a Fourth District substation on Park Road.

In another slaying, police said that Clayton Matthew Morris, 49, of Southeast, was found shot Friday in an apartment house in the 1500 block of T Street SE.