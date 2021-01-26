By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 27, 2021 at 4:36 a.m. UTCTwo people, one a teenager, were slain Tuesday in separate incidents in the District, the police said.The male teenager was shot about 7 p.m. near Robinson Place SE and 12th Place SE, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIn an earlier incident, a man was shot a few minutes before 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brentwood Road NE, Hickman said.Few other details about the killings were available.They appeared to be the city’s 13th and 14th homicides this year. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy