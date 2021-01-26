Two people, one a teenager, were slain Tuesday in separate incidents in the District, the police said.

The male teenager was shot about 7 p.m. near Robinson Place SE and 12th Place SE, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

In an earlier incident, a man was shot a few minutes before 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brentwood Road NE, Hickman said.

Few other details about the killings were available.

They appeared to be the city’s 13th and 14th homicides this year.