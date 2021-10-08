The victims were not immediately identified.
The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Suffolk Avenue in Capitol Heights, just off Old Central Avenue. Police were called to the apartments at 9:15 a.m. and initially surrounded the building, then went in and apprehended the suspect, who was not immediately identified.
Police had initially asked residents to shelter in place. The nearby Capitol Heights Elementary School was on lockdown as a precaution, but the lockdown has since been lifted.
Capitol Heights is a town of about 4,500 which has its own police department but often works with Prince George’s police on major incidents. Immediately north of the apartment building is a Prince George’s County fire station and a post office.
Police have asked families of those who live in the building to gather outside the firehouse at 6061 Old Central Avenue.