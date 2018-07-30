Two men were fatally shot in separate incidents in the District on Monday evening, the police said. (iStock/iStock)

Two men were fatally shot in separate incidents in the District Monday about a half hour apart, according to the D.C. police.

The first shooting was reported about 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue NE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. The second shooting was reported at 5:47 p.m. in the 1500 block of 19th Street SE, Carew said.

Both men died at hospitals. In the second incident, in addition to the man who was slain, another man was wounded, police said.

The site of the first shooting is just south of H Street NE, near the eastern end of the H Street corridor. The second was about three miles away, in the Fairlawn area, east of the Anacostia River.

No motive could be learned in either incident, and the names of the victims were not released immediately.