Two men were killed and two were wounded in a shooting late Saturday in Prince George’s County, the county police said.

Two men died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Courtney Place, said officer Antonia Washington, a police spokeswoman.

The site is about a half mile southwest of FedEx Field.

One of the two men who were wounded in the shooting was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Washington said. The other man’s wounds were also serious, she said.

No information about motive or suspects was available immediately.

The location of the incident is a short residential street with about 10 townhouses on either side. It is in the Landover area, about a mile north of Central Avenue. It is west of Morgan Boulevard and north of the Morgan Boulevard metro station.