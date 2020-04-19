The site is about a half mile southwest of FedEx Field.
One of the two men who were wounded in the shooting was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Washington said. The other man’s wounds were also serious, she said.
No information about motive or suspects was available immediately.
The location of the incident is a short residential street with about 10 townhouses on either side. It is in the Landover area, about a mile north of Central Avenue. It is west of Morgan Boulevard and north of the Morgan Boulevard metro station.