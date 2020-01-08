The two children killed were identified by police as Jhalil Norris, the 5-year-old, and Jovanni Norris, who was 6.

Police said all four were crossing Eastern at the intersection with Orville Road when they were hit by a car going west on the boulevard.

The driver remained at the scene, police said, adding that they were still investigating.

The site of the crash is in the Essex/Middle River area of the county, a few miles east of the city of Baltimore. The two children who died lived in the Essex area, police said.

AD