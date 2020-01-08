Two children, ages 5 and 6, were killed Monday in Baltimore County when they were struck by a car as they crossed a road, the county police said.

The children’s mother and another child, age 9, were critically injured, police said.

All four were hit shortly after 4 p.m., as they were crossing Eastern Boulevard in the Essex area of the county, according to the police.

The two children killed were identified by police as Jhalil Norris, the 5-year-old, and Jovanni Norris, who was 6.

Police said all four were crossing Eastern at the intersection with Orville Road when they were hit by a car going west on the boulevard.

The driver remained at the scene, police said, adding that they were still investigating.

The site of the crash is in the Essex/Middle River area of the county, a few miles east of the city of Baltimore. The two children who died lived in the Essex area, police said.