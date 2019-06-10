Where there is smoke, there is usually fire, but not always the kind that requires the services of the fire department, as was shown Sunday in an incident in Montgomery County.

Firefighters went around noon to the 10300 block of Strathmore Hall Street, off Rockville Pike, to investigate smoke on the first floor, the fire department said. But it turned out that it involved “incense burning,” said fire department spokesman Pete Piringer. The call was well intentioned, he said.

More serious was the thick black smoke that belched from a townhouse during a fire in the 13500 block of Station Street in Germantown, according to the fire department. Four people were displaced, Piringer said. Two were adults and two were children.

