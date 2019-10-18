By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 18, 2019 at 11:17 PM EDTTwo people were stabbed and seriously wounded Friday night in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County, county police said.The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Meandering Way, they said.Both stabbing victims were flown to a hospital, police said.An adult was in custody, police said, and there is no threat to the public.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy