After a relatively quiet day, two street robberies were reported within about an hour late Sunday night in the western part of Alexandria, and it was not immediately clear whether they were connected. A victim was injured in one of the two.

In the second incident, two robbers took two cellphones from their victim on Bragg Street, just off Duke Street.

About an hour earlier, police said, a group of male robbers, one with a knife, took money from their victim at N. Beauregard and N. Armistead streets. The sites are about a mile apart.