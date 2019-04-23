Police said two people were stabbed and have life-threatening injuries in Fairfax County. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Police)

Two adults suffered life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, authorities said.

The incident happened in the 6000 block of Sweet Pea Court near Franconia Road.

Few details were immediately available. Fairfax County police said the victims have been taken to hospitals and a suspect is in custody, according to a Twitter message.

Police officials said there’s “no threat to public safety.”

