After being badly beaten, Greg Atwood crawled across this stretch of Georgia Avenue before being struck by at least two cars, according to detectives. (Dan Morse/The Washington Post)

For two months, detectives in Maryland tried to piece together the final steps of Greg Atwood’s life.

One moment, the friendly 40-year-old — holding a walking stick in his hand and cans of beer in his backpack — ambled along a darkened street just before 3 a.m. The next moment, he was accosted, beaten so badly he seemingly tried to escape by crawling across a six-lane road before collapsing midway.

Now, in new court records in Montgomery County, authorities have for the first time laid out why they think the actions of at least two of the alleged attackers — a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy — amounted to murder.

“The suspects watched the victim lay motionless in the travel lanes of Georgia Avenue,” detectives wrote in an arrest warrant for the 15-year-old. “Approximately a minute later, the suspects watched a vehicle run over the victim.”

The suspects left without calling 911, authorities say, and headed off to an all-night McDonald’s.

Atwood was struck by at least one additional car. Neither vehicle stopped, and it is not clear whether the drivers knew what they had done.



Greg Atwood (Family Photo)

Atwood’s passing jarred those who knew him best. In interviews, they described Atwood as a skilled audio-video technician who had set up systems at events and concerts. He wrote poetry, sculpted and painted, even as he struggled with depression and alcohol abuse.

“Just an in­cred­ibly sweet guy,” said a former girlfriend who lived with him from 2009 to 2013.

Atwood lived in recent years at a residential shelter in Rockville and a group home just north of Aspen Hill, about a mile from where he died. At the home, he liked circulating among rooms, stopping in for chats. The door to his room — decked out with a metallic skull, a six-inch smiling yellow emoji and a block-letter-written slogan advising all to break free what holds them back — led to an orderly lineup of computers, paintings, photographs and plants.

In the criminal case unfolding about how he died, the 15-year-old suspect — Ashley Elizabeth Bonilla, just 5-feet tall and 120 pounds — is due to make her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. She was jailed the day before, charged as an adult with robbery and murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had retained an attorney or how she intended to plead.



Kenneth Kpakima, 21, is being charged with robbery and assault in the case. (Jail booking photos were not available for other suspects because of their young ages.) (Montgomery County police)

At a hearing set for Friday, attorneys are expected to take up murder and robbery counts just filed against the 17-year-old, Mohammed Salous, who also is charged as an adult. He and Bonilla were recent students at John F. Kennedy High School, according to court records.

Salous’s defense to the charges also is not known. An attorney representing him recently questioned whether evidence pointed directly to the teen.

In court filings, detectives have identified a third and final suspect in the case: Kenneth Sahr Kpakima, 21. He was charged earlier in District Court with assault and robbery in the case and remains held in jail on no-bond status. Those counts are set to expire next week, a fairly routine deadline that signals when a case may be presented to a grand jury and possibly transferred to Circuit Court.

“The charges are what they are now. They’re probably going to change,” Montgomery Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Anderson said at an earlier hearing for Kpakima.

The 21-year-old also spoke at the hearing, telling Judge Sherri Koch the detectives and prosecutors had it wrong. “The way they’re trying to make it seem is not how it is,” he said.

Maryland laws span different kinds of homicides — from manslaughter to first-degree murder. Arrest warrants and court records indicate that Anderson is pursuing a theory of felony murder, which makes it illegal to cause someone’s death while committing certain other felonies. And that’s just what the three did, detectives allege, having put together their case from the blood trails, surveillance video footage, eyewitness interviews and interrogations with Kpakima, Salous and Bonilla.

The night of June 7, Atwood left his group home at 7:37 p.m., carrying a black backpack and using his walking stick. Court records do not say what he did for the next seven hours. But by 2:45 a.m., police believe, he was in the area of Hewitt Avenue when he came across the three. They took his backpack, police say, prompting Atwood to follow and yell after them.

“He wanted his backpack back,” detectives wrote in an arrest warrant.

The three responded by allegedly attacking him with a crutch, its origin not clear from court records, and with an unknown object. The confrontation continued to the other side of Georgia Avenue, where a sidewalk west of the roadway falls off into a shallow, wooded ravine.

“The victim fell backward into the woods,” detectives wrote.

One of the suspects, they alleged, threw at least one can of beer at Atwood. Kpakima and Salous followed him into the ravine, where they beat him with his walking stick, authorities said, to the point where he appeared to lose consciousness for several seconds.

Atwood crawled out from the woods. Kpakima then reached down, pulled Atwood’s wallet from his pocket and took out cash, according to police. The victim kept crawling, police said, making his way onto Georgia Avenue.

Minutes later, according to the investigators, Atwood was dead and the three were on their way to McDonald’s.

Court records indicate that the younger suspects, Bonilla and Salous, had little to no previous contact with the criminal justice system.

But in Kpakima’s case, just three weeks earlier he had appeared in a Montgomery County courtroom to plead guilty to a theft charge, stemming from his and an accomplice’s attempt to steal three iPhones from a Best Buy in Gaithersburg — a plan foiled after they cut the phones’ security cords, setting off alarms, and Kpakima was tackled by a store employee.

“I ain’t gong to lie to you,” Kpakima told District Judge Zuberi Bakari Williams. “I know that I made the wrong decision.”

Kpakima said he wanted to change for the sake of his young child and a second on the way. “I’m trying to better myself for my kids,” he told the judge.

Kpakima already had spent 70 days in jail on the case. A prosecutor told Williams he was satisfied that Kpakima had done enough time. Williams agreed.

“You can make your life whatever you want it to make,” Williams told Kpakima. “If you want to spend your days in jail, and be an absent father, you can do that, that’s one way to live your life. Or if you want to participate in the upbringing of your children, and try to make them better, which is what I would advise you to do, you can do it that way.”