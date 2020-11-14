Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the death of another juvenile, who was fatally shot Tuesday in a Fairfax County motel room, police said.

Both teenagers were charged Friday evening in connection with the death at a Motel 6 on Springfield Boulevard in the Springfield area of Virginia, police said Saturday.

The teenagers, both 16 and male, live in Annandale, police said.

Officers were sent to the motel about 9:40 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

Several other people were in the room at the time of the shooting, police said.

They said one of them was handling a firearm when a single shot was fired accidentally. The teen who was struck died at the scene, police said.

One of the teenagers taken into custody was charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and the other was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile, police said.

The youths were not named, and the victim has been described only as a juvenile.

Police said state law prevents them from identifying deceased juvenile crime victims without parental consent.