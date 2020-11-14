The teenagers, both 16 and male, live in Annandale, police said.
Officers were sent to the motel about 9:40 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.
Several other people were in the room at the time of the shooting, police said.
They said one of them was handling a firearm when a single shot was fired accidentally. The teen who was struck died at the scene, police said.
One of the teenagers taken into custody was charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and the other was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile, police said.
The youths were not named, and the victim has been described only as a juvenile.
Police said state law prevents them from identifying deceased juvenile crime victims without parental consent.