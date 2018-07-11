Two teenagers were critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a car crash in Fairfax County, the police seaid. A third teenager was also injured.

The crash occurred about 1:55 p.m. on Fairfax Station Road near Colewood Estates Road in the Clifton area, according to the police. They said investigators thought speed might have played a part.

According to the police, a vehicle was going west on Fairfax Station when it left the road and struck a tree. They said the two victims with life-threatening injuries were flown to a hospital by helicopter.