Two teenagers — one in Virginia and another in Maryland — were arrested and charged in separate incidents with carrying firearms to their schools, officials said.

In one incident, a teacher at La Plata High School in Charles County noticed a student who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and called school administration officials to the classroom.

School officials had the 16-year-old student from La Plata leave the classroom. They found that he had a container of marijuana-infused brownies and a loaded gun in his book bag, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being charged as an adult with possession of a weapon on school property and other alleged offenses.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation to figure out how the student got the gun and “why he brought it to school,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

In another case, Leesburg Police said they received a call Tuesday afternoon about a man inside Tuscarora High School who was “carrying a holstered gun.” Police came to the school and talked to Mi-Allah Justice Grant, 18, of Lucketts, Va., who told them he was a recent graduate of the school and a military boot camp program and that he had come back to speak with students about joining the military.

Grant was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and other offenses. He is being held without bond at a local jail.

