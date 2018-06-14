Two teens have been arrested in a shooting that occurred Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the Riverdale Park area.

Someone in a charcoal color BMW fired a semiautomatic handgun at a maroon Ford Mustang while both vehicles were traveling southbound on the parkway near Maryland Route 410 about 11 a.m., according to U.S. Park Police.

The driver of the Mustang was wounded in the leg, taken to a hospital and released the same day, police said.

Detectives arrested a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old in Laurel in connection with the shooting that evening, police said. Police did not identify the teens who were arrested and are working to determine the motive.