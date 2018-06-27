Two Hyattsville teens were arrested in the gang-related stabbing of a 19-year-old found dead in the woods, police said.

Brothers Lenin Mancias-Callejas and Bryan Mancias-Callejas, both 16, have been charged as adults with first-degree murder in the death of Herson Mejia-Alvarez, 19, of Riverdale, Prince George’s County police said Wednesday. Police said they are still looking for a third suspect, 18-year-old Francisco Sosa, in connection with the killing.

Officers found Mejia-Alvarez’s body in a wooded area shortly before 1 p.m. May 23 in the 8900 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, police said.

The Mancias-Callejas brothers and Sosa are members of a gang, police said. Authorities did not specify the suspected gang affiliation.

The brothers are being held in the county jail without bond. An attorney for the brothers could not be immediately reached for comment.