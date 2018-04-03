Two teenagers were charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County last month, authorities said Tuesday.

On March 22 at around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Laguna Road in Adelphi, Md., for the report of a shooting, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They found 37-year-old Ruben Garcia-Ramos of Adelphi, who had been shot, and he died at a hospital several hours later, the statement said.

On Tuesday, police said 19-year-old Freddy Mendez-Cruz of Takoma Park and 16-year-old Christian Alvarado of Northeast Washington were charged with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting, which police said was related to a dispute between Mendez-Cruz and Garcia-Ramos. Both men confessed to their involvement in the shooting, police said, and Alvarado was charged as an adult.

Police asked anyone with further information about the shooting to contact them at 301-772-4925.