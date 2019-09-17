This image from a surveillance camera shows a man on the pavement as he failed to try to stop two teens from stealing it outside a 7-Eleven in Germantown, Md. (Montgomery County Police)

Two teenagers have been charged in a carjacking during which the owner tried to stop them but was thrown from the vehicle onto the pavement outside a convenience store in Germantown, Md., officials said.

Police have arrested and charged Kenneth Darnell Davis, 18, of an unconfirmed address, and Kimberly Morales, 16, of Montgomery Village. Davis is charged with carjacking and assault, and Morales is being charged as an adult with carjacking and on other counts, according to Montgomery County Police.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 6 outside a 7-Eleven store in the 19700 block of Frederick Road, according to police.

Authorities said a man parked his car and left it unlocked while he went into the store. While he was in line at the registers, he saw a man get into the driver’s side. and a woman get into the back seat.

He ran outside, opened the passenger side door of the vehicle and tried to get the suspects out, but the driver quickly backed the car out of the spot. The victim was thrown out of the vehicle and struck by the door.

Part of the incident was caught on a surveillance video from the store and shows the victim being thrown from the vehicle and falling onto the pavement.

Davis and Morales fled in the vehicle. They were caught in the stolen vehicle in Hope Mills, N.C., on Sept. 7.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. Police did not provide an update on his condition on Tuesday. Davis and Morales are being extradited to Maryland.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news