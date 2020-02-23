Zelaya lived there. Torres lived in the 1300 block of Peabody street, a block away.
An unidentified adult woman was wounded in the incident.
Police said they went to the building shortly after 5 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots there.
They found Torres and Zelaya in a hallway, each with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman's injuries were not serious. One of the teenagers was dead at the scene. Police did not say which one. The other was taken to a hospital and died there.
Police Chief Peter Newsham said Saturday that the victims may have been targeted, but no motive in the shootings was given.
Police said someone was spotted leaving the building and driving north on 13th Street in a small black automobile.