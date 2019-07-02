Two teenagers were shot at a playground in what Fairfax County police believe was a gang-related incident.

Police said Tuesday morning in a message on Twitter that the incident happened in the 3000 block of Fordson Court in the Gum Springs area.

Officials said the two teens suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. At least one teenager was treated and discharged from a hospital, police said.

On Twitter, police said, “we believe [the incident] could be gang related.”

