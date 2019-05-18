Scooters seem to be everywhere in the District, so perhaps it was not so surprising when, according to police, they were used in a robbery Saturday near a major intersection.

Police said the victim and friends were approached about 2:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue NE by two people on scooters who demanded their property and fled with the victim’s purse.

The site is near the “starburst” intersection of H Street and Bladensburg and Benning roads.

About 10 minutes later, according to police, several robbers used a car to approach their victim on a street on Capitol Hill.

The victim was walking in the 300 block of 11th Street SE, police said, when several people got out of the car, armed with pistols.

They assaulted the victim, took a wallet and fled, police said.

In another Capitol Hill holdup, in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, two armed robbers beat a victim in a business Thursday night and took cash.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news