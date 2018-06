A man was hit and killed by two vehicles Wednesday night near Joint Base Andrews in the Suitland area, Prince George’s County police said.

The accident happened in the 4900 block of Allentown Road when two southbound vehicles hit the man in the roadway about 9:35 pm, county police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.