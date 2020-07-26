Jabar Ali Taylor, 20, was serving a sentence for convictions of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Rashad E. Williams, 18, was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery. Both were youths at the time of their offenses.
Since the escape, the marshals learned the men were traveling together and initially were believed to be in Pennsylvania. The Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force arrested the pair without incident at about 5 p.m. Saturday.
Both Williams and Taylor will be held at the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek, authorities said.