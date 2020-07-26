Two inmates who escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, Va., were caught Saturday night at a hotel in Battle Creek, Mich., the U.S. Marshal’s office announced.

The men, both felons, assaulted a correctional officer during their July 13 escape, during which they fled through a hole cut in a perimeter fence, authorities said. A getaway vehicle was waiting for them, the marshals said.

Jabar Ali Taylor, 20, was serving a sentence for convictions of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Rashad E. Williams, 18, was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery. Both were youths at the time of their offenses.

Since the escape, the marshals learned the men were traveling together and initially were believed to be in Pennsylvania. The Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force arrested the pair without incident at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Both Williams and Taylor will be held at the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek, authorities said.