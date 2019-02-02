Two women were seriously injured by dogs Saturday night in a house in Montgomery County, the county police said. (iStock/iStock)

Two women were severely injured in Montgomery County on Saturday night when they were attacked by dogs inside their home, the county police said.

The women’s injuries were significant but not life-threatening said a spokesman for the county police.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. in the 18000 block of Singing Pine Circle in the Montgomery Village area, said Capt. Tom Jordan, the chief county police spokesman.

Officers who were sent to the scene shot and killed both dogs, Jordan said.

The breed of the dogs could not be learned, and the women were not identified.

The dogs were associated with the property where the attack occurred, Jordan said.

It was not clear what prompted the attack.

Police were conducting an active investigation, Jordan said.

