Fairfax County police said two women were attacked along walking trails in the Centreville area.

The incidents happened on April 18. One attack happened around 3:22 p.m. when a woman was on a path along Braddock Road, near Sully Station Drive. A man grabbed her from behind, touched her inappropriately and then ran, according to Fairfax County police.

Another incident happened around 6:30 p.m. that day when another woman was near a pond at Ellanor C. Lawrence Park. A man came up to people and asked for hugs. He approached the woman from behind, police said, and “pressed his body against hers” before he fled.

Police said they’re trying to figure out if the two incidents are related.

Police described a suspect: a white man, in his late teens to early 20s, with short, dark hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-814-7026.

Police remind area residents to stay aware of their surroundings and to avoid running or walking in poorly lit or secluded areas or at night. They also recommended the public should not walk in areas they don’t know and to bring along a friend.

