Two women have died after incidents that occurred hours apart Wednesday night in different parts of the Potomac riverfront in Southwest and Northwest Washington, according to police and fire officials.

The deaths do not appear to be related, officials said, though they kept firefighters staffing fireboats busy through the night, rescuing one woman from the water near the Wharf and another who fell and landed in a moored boat in Georgetown.

“They were two challenging events,” said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

The first incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Maine Avenue SW, near the Wharf and along a newly refurbished strip of waterfront restaurants and shops at the Washington Channel.

A police report indicates witnesses saw a woman standing on the edge of a pier who then either fell or jumped into the water. The woman never surfaced.

Maggiolo said it took firefighter divers nearly a half-hour to find the woman. She was rushed to George Washington University Hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been made public. A cause of death is pending an autopsy at the D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office.

About 11:45 p.m., police and firefighters were called to Water Street in Georgetown, where Maggiolo said a woman had apparently fallen off the Alexandria Aqueduct and landed in a boat moored in the water below.

Maggiolo said it took time for firefighters to find the boat and reach it. The woman was also taken to George Washington University Hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead. Her name hasn’t been released and a cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The aqueduct ruins are near the Key Bridge and the Whitehurst Freeway, where Water Street dead-ends at the trailhead for the Capitol Crescent Trail.

D.C. police said they are investigating the circumstances of the death.

