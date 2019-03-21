Misty Freeman was charged with robbery after she allegedly took another woman's phone while the two argued about her picking up dog poop in Franconia, Va. (Fairfax County Police)

Two women in Northern Virginia got into a disagreement over dog poop. The dispute ended with one of them under arrest.

According to Fairfax County police, the incident unfolded Tuesday evening along the 6800 block of Oxpen Court in the Franconia area.

According to police, a driver noticed a woman — who was later identified as Misty Freeman, 38, of Alexandria — with a dog that was defecating. The driver stopped her vehicle and asked Freeman if “she planned on picking up her dog’s feces,” police said.

Authorities said Freeman ignored the driver’s comments. The driver then parked her car down the street and came back to Freeman to “discuss the matter,” police said.

At that point, the two women started to record each other. Police said Freeman then knocked the phone from the driver’s hands, hit her on the back, picked up the driver’s phone and drove away.

Freeman then went to a home and called police to file a report. When officers arrived, they found the driver’s phone in the home and Freeman was charged with robbery.

It’s not clear whether the dog feces was ever picked up.

