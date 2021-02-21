(iStock)By Michael S. RosenwaldcloseMichael S. RosenwaldEnterprise reporter focusing on history, the social sciences, and culture.EmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFeb. 21, 2021 at 5:36 p.m. UTCTwo women were killed early Sunday morning in a head-on collision on Route 50 in Prince George’s County.Maryland State Police said the incident occurred just after 5 a.m., when a white Honda Civic traveling west in the eastbound lanes hit a white Hyundai Sonata head-on.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightBoth drivers — a 31-year-old woman in the Honda and a 53-year-old woman in the Hyundai — were declared dead at the scene.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy