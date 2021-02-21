Two women were killed early Sunday morning in a head-on collision on Route 50 in Prince George’s County.

Maryland State Police said the incident occurred just after 5 a.m., when a white Honda Civic traveling west in the eastbound lanes hit a white Hyundai Sonata head-on.

Both drivers — a 31-year-old woman in the Honda and a 53-year-old woman in the Hyundai — were declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.