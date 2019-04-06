D.C. police are looking for two suspects after a double shooting in Northeast Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Two adults were shot in the 1100 block of 17th Street NE shortly before 12:15 p.m., police said. Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were transferred to the hospital.

The suspects were described as black males who were wearing all black clothing. Police said one of the suspects was wearing a skull cap.

Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

