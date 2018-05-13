A 2-year-old child was wounded in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of K Street Southeast about 3:50 p.m., police spokeswoman Rachel Reid said. The child, who was shot in the leg, was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Authorities did not know anything more about the circumstances of the shooting. It was unknown, for example, whether the child was struck by a stray bullet or whether the shooting happened in or outside of a home.

Police could not immediately provide a description of a suspect.

This is a developing story.