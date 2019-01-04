Thieves crashed a U-Haul truck through the glass windows of a T-Mobile store in Northeast Washington and stole $6,000 in cash and a safe, officials said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the store in the 2400 block of Market Street NE in a shopping complex that also includes a Costco, according to a D.C. police report.

#BREAKING: Police say a stolen U-Haul truck was used in a smash and grab robbery at a T-Mobile in Northeast DC https://t.co/I0yWjYIsOT pic.twitter.com/VtrRu5yWE7 — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) January 4, 2019

Officials estimated the incident, called a “smash and grab,” caused about $20,000 worth of damage to glass and beams in the walls at the store. Police said they searched the area with a K-9 unit but didn’t find the thieves.