The University of Maryland Police Department said it is investigating hate speech reported at a residence hall on the College Park campus.

Officers were called to LaPlata Hall shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday after a resident assistant found “noninclusive, anti-LGBTQ” language on a whiteboard, police said in a statement.

Police said the incident occurred between 2 a.m. and 5:56 p.m. that day.

Authorities took a photo of the message, which was then erased. A detective has been assigned to the case and police conducted follow-up interviews, campus officials said.

Police did not share more about the message’s content.