The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the first block of H Street NW, near First Street.
An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says the victim told Hale “that everyone could not fit in the Uber and that he would have to cancel the ride.”
The documents do not state how many people were trying to get into the vehicle.
Police said the victim ran into the Walmart as he was being punched and that he was stabbed in the abdomen near the store’s front entrance. Police said they arrested Hale at gunpoint outside the Walmart.