Roads were closed near the Russian Embassy on Wisconsin Avenue NW on Sunday night while authorities investigated an unattended package found near the embassy, authorities said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. D.C. police said the matter was “cleared” and the roads reopened.

The Secret Service said its personnel were sent to the embassy about 7:30 p.m. after the package was discovered outside the embassy

A D.C. police bomb squad was being sent to the embassy to help to deal with the package, officials said.

The embassy is in the 2600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, south of the Washington Cathedral.