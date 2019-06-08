Reports that shots had been fired near the site of the Capital Pride Parade in Washington Saturday evening sent people running in panic through the streets, according to accounts from witnesses.

A city official said a few minutes later that there was no active shooter.

The reports had indicated that shots might have been fired in the circle.

But Deputy Mayor Kevin Donahue said on Twitter that “ There is NO Active Shooter at Dupont Circle. ‘

However, he said “There are injuries from people running from what they thought were gunshots. “

A woman who said she was taking part in the parade said people fled from the circle.

“Everyone started running behind us, running and screaming,” heading away from Dupont Circle, said one witness.

The “entire crowd dispersed and everybody started running,” said Jason Lindsay, another witness.

Neither Lindsay or the other witness said they had heard shots themselves.



