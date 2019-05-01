A suspicious package was reported Wednesday morning near Union Station, prompting the evacuation of a federal office building in the District and closure of several streets in the area.

The incident began around 10 a.m., and by 10:25 a.m., officials said, nothing had been found and the area was deemed safe.

At one point, the Thurgood Marshall Federal Judiciary Building was evacuated as a precaution, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

“We did our due diligence and it’s all clear,” said Eva Malecki, a Capitol Police spokeswoman.

