A 14-year-old male youth who was driving without a license was killed Friday in a car crash in Fairfax County, the police said. They said four teenage passengers, all 15, and also male, were injured.

Police said all were from Prince William County. Because of their ages, law prohibited release of the names, they said.

The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. on Furnace Road near Lorton Road in the southeastern part of the acount, according to police.

Police said the car was going south when the driver lost control and the vehicle left the road. The car hit a tree, and flipped before coming to rest on the door on the driver’s side.

According to police, the passengers’ injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said alcohol did not appear to be involved, but they said they were investigating to determine if speed was a factor.

It was not clear who owned the car.