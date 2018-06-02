Three acts of sexual abuse were reported Thursday night on streets in the Georgetown and Foggy Bottom areas of Northwest Washington, and D.C. police said they may all be connected.

All three victims were women and similar description of the attacker were given in each case, police said.

The Thursday night incidents appear to resemble a series of five incidents earlier this year in the Georgetown and nearby areas. Police have said those five may be related to each other. It was not clear if they were thought to be linked to Thursday’s incidents.

Two of the three Thursday incidents occurred in the 3400 block of R Street NW, and in the 3700 block of Winfield Lane, which is about four blocks away. The third was in the 900 block of 25th Street NW.

No injuries were reported.

In one of the Thursday incidents, on Winfield Lane, the victim was approached from behind about 10 p.m. by someone who placed his hand under her skirt and grabbed her inner thigh.

In the incident on 25th Street in Foggy Bottom, the assailant also approached from behind, and grabbed the victim’s buttocks through her clothing, according to the police account.

Police said the suspect in the Thursday night incidents was described as a male of an , unknown race, who wore wearing a gray hoodie with the hood covering his face, and dark colored pants.