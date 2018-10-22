The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington said it has created a hotline and an email address for survivors to report child sexual abuse by members of the clergy.

The announcement by U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu follows a scathing report in August by a Pennsylvania grand jury that described decades of systemic sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, including in Pittsburgh. This month, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Washington’s archbishop, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who had served as a bishop in Pittsburgh when some of the abuse occurred.

Liu’s office said in a statement that survivors “who wish to share their experiences and/or those who have knowledge of such abuse” can file reports “for potential criminal investigation and prosecution.” It said authorities want to know about “child sexual abuse by a clergy member that took place in a house of worship, school, or other location in the District of Columbia.”

The hotline number is 202-252-7008. The email address is USADC.ReportClergyAbuse@usdoj.gov. “All reports will be reviewed, and a team of criminal investigators, prosecutors and victim advocates . . . will determine whether any criminal charges can be brought or victim services provided,” according to a news release.